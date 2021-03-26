Covid-19 vaccination: COVAX in talks with govt to ensure speedy deliveries

-
ALSO READ
We are researching two candidates for Covid vaccines: Serum Institute CEO
Raw material shortage may affect scaling up of Covishield production
Serum likely to submit final Covid-19 vaccine trial data in 10 days
The story behind the rise of Serum Institute, world's vaccine factory
Covid-19 vaccination: Serum Institute to gain from G7's boost to COVAX
-
After the Centre asked vaccine makers — Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech — to prioritise deliveries of the Covid-19 vaccine to meet domestic requirements, global public-private outfit Gavi criticised the move. In fact, COVAX, the World Health Organisation (WHO)-led Covid-19 vaccine collaboration, has initiated talks with the Indian government to ensure deliveries can happen quickly.
In a statement Gavi, which is also co-leading the COVAX facility said, “Delays in granting further export licenses for SII-produced vaccine doses are due to the increased demand of Covid-19 vaccines in India.”
It further added: “SII has pledged that, alongside supplying India, it will prioritise the COVAX multilateral solution for equitable distribution. COVAX is in talks with the Government of India with a view to ensuring deliveries as quickly as possible.”
Amidst rising Covid-19 cases and opening up of vaccinations for all above 45, the government has asked the two vaccine makers to prioritise deliveries to the domestic market. The government has also placed an order of 100 million doses with SII last week and expects deliveries soon.
It is learnt that all the vaccines in the month of April may be delivered to the government by SII.
Gavi and WHO-led COVAX is ensuring that vaccines have an equitable distribution, and SII is committed to supplying 200 million doses at $3 per dose to the collaboration.
Shipments in March and April have been delayed. In fact, according to the Ministry of External Affairs, no vaccine shipment has gone out of the country after March 18 (see chart). COVAX was supposed to deliver over 230 million doses by May end to low- and medium-income countries.
The WHO has repeatedly criticised vaccine nationalism. In February, Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist at WHO, had said that manufacturers need to prioritise COVAX to bilateral deals. “What we see today is kind of the opposite, that there are more bilateral deals than supplies to Covax,” she said.
Swaminathan had also insisted that countries in the high income, middle income and low income categories need to play by the rules as COVAX will only succeed if countries prioritise deliveries, and not take the resources away. “They should not impose export bans,” she quipped.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU