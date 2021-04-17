Covid-19 vaccination: Too early to say if booster dose needed, say experts

After Pfizer Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Albert Bourla said a third booster shot is ‘likely’ within a year of Covid-19 vaccination, Indian experts in the field of virology felt that it was too early to say whether or when a booster dose was needed. Jacob John, former head (Centre for Advanced Research in Virology), ICMR, said, “It is too early to say whether we will need booster shots every year.

But what we can predict now is that the virus will become endemic or it will stay with us. This means we may need to vaccinate people even in the future. But we cannot say at ...