Covid-19: Vaccine firms give Moderna a shrug, say no rush on tie-ups

Most players that Business Standard spoke to said they would be concentrating on their own vaccine candidates or the current tie-ups that they have

Sohini Das  |  Mumbai 

Indian vaccine makers are in no hurry to tie up with US biotech major Moderna to bring its mRNA vaccine candidate to India. Most players that Business Standard spoke to said they would be concentrating on their own vaccine candidates or the current tie-ups that they have.

Pune’s Serum Institute, which has tied up with AstraZeneca-University of Oxford for the AZD-1222 candidate, said that it already had a better m-RNA candidate. Two other vaccine players said they would rather watch keenly how the Moderna vaccine develops after it goes to phase 3, and are in no ...

First Published: Fri, July 17 2020. 00:37 IST

