- MARKET LIVE: Flat start on the cards for indices; Infosys, SBI in focus
- Strong metro rail order book, indigenisation initiatives bode well for BEML
Coronavirus LIVE: India tally at 970,169; over 32,000 new cases in 24 hrs
Coronavirus latest news: Total number of Covid-19 cases in India is now at 970,169. Maharashtra has 275,640 cases, Delhi 116,993, and Tamil Nadu over 1500001. Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates
A health worker collects a nasal sample from a child for COVID-19 test during the total lockdown imposed by the state government due to surge in Covid-19 cases, in Patna on Monday. Photo: ANI
Coronavirus update: India has recorded over 32,000 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours — its biggest single-day spike yet — to take its total number of coronaivrus cases to 970,169. With over 600 deaths on Wednesday, the country's Covid-19 death toll has now reached 24,929. Karnataka has reported its highest single-day spike of 3,176 coronavirus cases.
Coronavirus world update: Worldometer recorded an increase of over 230,000 coronavirus cases globally over the 24-hour period.
As many as 13,681,783 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19, While more than 8,030,267 have recovered, 586,136 have died so far, according to Worldometer.
Country-wise, the United States remains the most affected. It has recorded over 70,000 cases in a day, taking its tally of cases to 3,615,991 and death toll to 140,105. The US is followed by Brazil, which has 1,970,909 cases and 75,523 deaths, and India (970,169 cases, 24,929 deaths). Meanwhile, a number of promising developments related to coronavirus vaccine announced recently have met with the approval of US president Donald Trump. Click here to know the latest status of various coronavirus vaccines. Using his favoured social media platform Twitter, Trump wrote: “Great News on Vaccines!”
