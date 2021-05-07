Covid-19 vaccine: PM Modi seeks Australia's support for temporary IP waiver

Prime Minister on Friday sought Australia's support to seek a temporary waiver from certain provisions of the Trade Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) agreement. The waiver is aimed at ensuring that more countries get equitable access to vaccines and medicines for Covid-19.

"Spoke with my friend Scott Morrison MP to thank him for Australia’s solidarity and support for India’s fight against the pandemic. We agreed on the importance of ensuring affordable and equitable access to vaccines and medicines, and discussed possible initiatives in this regard," Modi said in a tweet.

The development comes in the wake of the US backing temporarily suspending intellectual property protection for Covid-19 vaccines. The US will also actively participate in the World Trade Organization’s (WTO’s) negotiations to make that happen.

Soon after the announcement of support from the US, New Zealand and the European Union also expressed their willingness to back the waiver. However, some countries, including Australia, continue to oppose the proposal of India and South Africa at the WTO for a temporary waiver under TRIPS.

In a telephonic conversation, Modi and the Australian PM Scott Morrison MP agreed on the need to ensure affordable and equitable access to vaccines and medicines for containing Covid-19 globally. "The leaders took note of the progress made in the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership since the Virtual Summit held on 4 June 2020 and discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation and foster people-to-people ties," an official statement said.