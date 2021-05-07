Covid-19 vaccine: PM Modi seeks Australia's support for temporary IP waiver

-
ALSO READ
Markets to look beyond second Covid wave, say analysts; bet on cyclicals
US citizens, expats rushing home amid second Covid-19 wave in India
RBI relief measures may cushion NPA blow from second Covid wave: Analysts
RBI's relief: Hit by second Covid wave, MSMEs call for more support
Are we at the end or middle of pandemic? Second Covid wave theory explained
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday sought Australia's support to seek a temporary waiver from certain provisions of the Trade Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) agreement. The waiver is aimed at ensuring that more countries get equitable access to vaccines and medicines for Covid-19.
"Spoke with my friend Scott Morrison MP to thank him for Australia’s solidarity and support for India’s fight against the pandemic. We agreed on the importance of ensuring affordable and equitable access to vaccines and medicines, and discussed possible initiatives in this regard," Modi said in a tweet.
The development comes in the wake of the US backing temporarily suspending intellectual property protection for Covid-19 vaccines. The US will also actively participate in the World Trade Organization’s (WTO’s) negotiations to make that happen.
Soon after the announcement of support from the US, New Zealand and the European Union also expressed their willingness to back the waiver. However, some countries, including Australia, continue to oppose the proposal of India and South Africa at the WTO for a temporary waiver under TRIPS.
In a telephonic conversation, Modi and the Australian PM Scott Morrison MP agreed on the need to ensure affordable and equitable access to vaccines and medicines for containing Covid-19 globally. "The leaders took note of the progress made in the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership since the Virtual Summit held on 4 June 2020 and discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation and foster people-to-people ties," an official statement said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU