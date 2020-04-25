Covid-19: Yogi Adityanath bans public gathering in UP till June 30

The Adityanath government in has banned all public gatherings in the state till June 30 amid the (Covid-19) outbreak.

"Chief Minister has directed officers that no public gathering be allowed till 30th June. Further decision will be taken depending on the situation," news agency ANI tweeted.

Chief Minister has directed officers that no public gathering be allowed till 30th June. Further decision will be taken depending on the situation: Office of CM #COVID19

The Chief Minister held a meeting at his residence with chairpersons of 11 committees of the state over the Covid-19 situation.





According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 1,621 cases in including 247 cured/discharged and 25 deaths.





The confirmed cases jumped to 24,506 as the death toll mounted to 775, according to the Health Ministry.