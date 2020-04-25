Covid-19: Yogi Adityanath bans public gathering in UP till June 30

-
The Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has banned all public gatherings in the state till June 30 amid the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.
"Chief Minister has directed officers that no public gathering be allowed till 30th June. Further decision will be taken depending on the situation," news agency ANI tweeted.
Chief Minister has directed officers that no public gathering be allowed till 30th June. Further decision will be taken depending on the situation: Office of CM Yogi Adityanath #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/1zF4tw9dLE— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 25, 2020
The Chief Minister held a meeting at his residence with chairpersons of 11 committees of the state over the Covid-19 situation.
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 1,621 coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh including 247 cured/discharged and 25 deaths.
The confirmed coronavirus cases jumped to 24,506 as the death toll mounted to 775, according to the Health Ministry.
