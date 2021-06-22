Covid: Centre advises Maharashtra, Kerala and MP on Delta plus variant

India’s gene-sequencing consortia has classified the new Delta plus mutation of as a variant of interest, following 22 cases being reported across three states including Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh.

The Delta plus variant, Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia (INSACOG) said, has increased transmissibility, stronger binding to receptors of lung cells and has the potential to reduce response to monoclonal antibody treatment.

INSACOG is a consortium of 28 laboratories of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Dept. of Biotechnology, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) for whole genome sequencing in the context of Covid pandemic.

The has issued an advisory to these states to take more focused and effective public health response measures. The States’ Chief Secretaries have been advised to take up immediate containment measures in the districts and clusters including preventing crowds and intermingling of people, widespread testing, prompt tracing as well as vaccine coverage on a priority basis.

The variant is present in nine other countries including the US, UK, Portugal, Switzerland, Japan, Poland, China, Nepal and Russia.

In India, this variant has been found in genome sequenced samples from Ratnagiri and Jalgaon Districts of Maharashtra, Palakkad and Pathanamthitta Districts of Kerala; and Bhopal and Shivpuri Districts of Madhya Pradesh.

“Cases look fairly small but we do not want it assuming a significant proportion,” said Rajesh Bhushan, union health secretary.

Twenty-eight labs in the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia are sequencing samples to monitor the variants. So far INSACOG has sequenced 45,000 samples.

Delta and Delta plus variants of Sars-CoV-2 are causing concern among doctors and researchers as the world tries to map the spread, virulence and potential risks of these mutations.