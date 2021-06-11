Covid curbs to continue in Mumbai despite a decline in case positivity rate

The existing Covid-19 curbs will continue in Mumbai for the time being, despite a decline in the positivity rate of Covid-19 cases below 5 per cent this week.

Last Saturday, the government issued unlock regulations based on the weekly case positivity rate and occupancy of oxygenated beds. Districts have been classified in five levels on the basis of these two parameters.

Mumbai's case positivity rate declined to 4.4 per cent from 5.5 per cent in the previous week, thus the city can get classified in level 2 according to the regulations. Occupancy of oxygenated beds, too, has reduced to 27 per cent from 32 per cent in the previous week. Currently Mumbai has been classified in level 3.

While Pune will see opening of malls and extension in timings for shops from Monday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation was in the process of issuing an order.

In districts with level 2 restrictions, malls and cinema halls can function with 50 per cent capacity. Shops and restaurants, too, can remain open according to their regular timings. Public spaces can remain open throughout the day and film shoots also can be permitted.