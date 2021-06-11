Covid curbs to continue in Mumbai despite a decline in case positivity rate

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus: What we know so far about India's vaccination drive
Coronavirus updates: India records highest daily rise since mid-September
India generated 33k tonnes Covid waste, vaccine drive from Jan 16 and more
At nearly 44,000, India's daily new Covid cases back to Nov-end level
Coronavirus LIVE: Two-day vaccine dry run to begin in four states on Monday
-
The existing Covid-19 curbs will continue in Mumbai for the time being, despite a decline in the positivity rate of Covid-19 cases below 5 per cent this week.
Last Saturday, the Maharashtra government issued unlock regulations based on the weekly case positivity rate and occupancy of oxygenated beds. Districts have been classified in five levels on the basis of these two parameters.
Mumbai's case positivity rate declined to 4.4 per cent from 5.5 per cent in the previous week, thus the city can get classified in level 2 according to the regulations. Occupancy of oxygenated beds, too, has reduced to 27 per cent from 32 per cent in the previous week. Currently Mumbai has been classified in level 3.
While Pune will see opening of malls and extension in timings for shops from Monday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation was in the process of issuing an order.
In districts with level 2 restrictions, malls and cinema halls can function with 50 per cent capacity. Shops and restaurants, too, can remain open according to their regular timings. Public spaces can remain open throughout the day and film shoots also can be permitted.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU