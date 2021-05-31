Covid: Factories re-open as Delhi begins unlock process gradually

-
Delhi’s factories and manufacturing units reopened on Monday as the Delhi government gradually lifts lockdown restrictions that have been in place since April 20.
According to the Delhi government’s guidelines for the ‘unlock’ process, manufacturing and constructions units have been allowed to resume work with staggered working hours to maintain social distancing.
The government has asked all district magistrates to ensure random RT-PCR/RAT testing at manufacturing units, construction sites and workplaces regularly.
Further, district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) will deploy special teams for inspection of manufacturing units, construction sites and workplaces to ensure that guidelines are followed.
"It's a calculated decision to start industry & construction activities first. This lockdown has not impacted the industries, unlike the last year’s blanket lockdown. We’re trying to aware labourers for vaccination," Deepak Gupta, owner of a stainless steel utensils manufacturing unit in Delhi was quoted as saying by ANI.
Factories resume work in Delhi's Okhla Industrial Area today for a week
I am happy with the decision. Now we can feed our children properly. I hope schools will reopen soon: Pramod Singh, a labourer
Last week, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal cited the reducing count of daily Covid cases and deaths in the city as the reason for lifting lockdown restrictions. He warned against laxity, adding that they could halt the ‘unlock’ process if infections pick up the pace again.
In the last 24 hours, Delhi recorded 946 Covid cases with a test positivity rate of 1.25%. During the same period, the city saw 78 deaths because of the virus.
Meanwhile, the Delhi CM has repeatedly talked about the lack of vaccine doses for the city’s population. The Delhi government has halted vaccinations for those in the 18-44 age group citing a shortage of supply from the Centre.
Earlier, Kejriwal had said that while Delhi requires 8 million doses per month to vaccinate its entire adult population in three months, it only received 1.5 million doses in May and will receive only 800,000 doses in June. Delhi has also floated a global tender for buying vaccines from global manufacturers. Kejriwal has claimed that while Pfizer and Moderna refused to supply vaccines to individual state governments in India, the makers of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine have agreed to supply vaccines to Delhi.
