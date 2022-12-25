Covid fears return, vaccination rates still low in India amid rising cases

Chaotic scenes from China have raised fears of the Covid-19 pandemic making a comeback. The country is going through its worst Covid-19 patch even though the numbers are being questioned. More people have been infected with the virus since August than was the case in the entirety of the previous pandemic period. China reportedly faced 37 million cases of Covid-19 in a day and has stopped publishing daily numbers, though official data had earlier suggested a decline (chart 1).