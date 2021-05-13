Covid: Gap for Covishield doses extended to 12-16 weeks, says govt

-
-
Centre on Thursday said it accepted the recommendation of the COVID Working Group for extension of the gap between the first and second doses of Covishield vaccine to 12-16 weeks.
"The COVID Working Group chaired by Dr N K Arora has recommended extension of the gap between the first and second doses of COVISHIELD vaccine to 12-16 weeks from 6-8 weeks. Based on the available real-life evidences, particularly from UK, the COVID-19 Working Group agreed for increasing the dosing interval to 12-16 weeks between two doses of COVISHIELD vaccine. No change in interval of COVAXIN vaccine doses was recommended," said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.
The COVID Working Group comprises of Dr N K Arora- Director, INCLEN Trust, Dr Rakesh Agarwal, Director and dean, GIPMER, Puducherry, Dr Gagandeep Kang, professor, Christian Medical College, Vellore, Dr J P Mulliyal, Retd professor, Christian Medical College, Vellore, Dr Naveen Khanna, Group Leader, International Centre For Genetic Engineering And Biotechnology (ICGEB), JNU, New Delhi, Dr Amulya Panda, Director, National Institute of Immunology, New Delhi and Dr V G Somani, Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), Govt of India.
The recommendation of the COVID Working Group was accepted by the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC), headed by Dr V K Paul, Member (Health) Niti Aayog in its meeting on May 12, 2021, the ministry said,
