Covid: Only fully vaccinated people allowed in Karnataka malls, theatres

Karnataka government on Friday issued fresh guidelines in wake of Omicron-related cases in the state.
"Govenment has postponed all events in educational institutes till January 15. Citizens will be allowed into theatres, multiplexes, shopping malls only if they're fully vaccinated. No change in number of people (max 500) allowed to attend marriage functions," said Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka.
All government servants will have to be fully vaccinated, as per the new guidelines.
The decisions were taken at an emergency meeting chaired by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with experts, senior ministers and officials on Friday in the wake of two cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus detected in the state, during which a new guidelines aimed at controlling its spread is likely to be formulated.
Out of the two cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus that have been detected in the State, one 66-year old is a South African national who had left the country after testing negative, while the other is a local person -- a doctor aged 46, with no travel history.
Five contacts of the doctor have also tested positive and their samples have been sent for genomic sequencing.
Health Minister K Sudhakar is also holding a meeting with Directors, Deans, HOD's of all departments of all Government Medical Colleges and Medical Superintendents, ahead of the Chief meeting.
"The Chief Minister will chair a meeting with senior Ministers, officials and experts, the government is seized of the matter and is on top of the measures that need to be taken, no need to worry or have unnecessary confusions or speculations," Sudhakar had said on Thursday night.
The CM on Thursday had met Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and discussed administering a booster dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 to health workers.
Karnataka government has decided to get 18,000 nursing students who are pursuing their final year MSc course trained for the treatment of patients during the course of possible third wave of Coronavirus or Omicron's probable effects.
Health Minister K Sudhakar made this announcement after chairing a meeting of Directors, Deans, HoD's and Medical Superintendents of all government Medical Colleges on Friday.
"The service of nurses in ICU and hospitals is crucial during the time of pandemic. There are 18,000 nursing students pursuing their final degree in the state. It has been decided to utilise their services as the health department will get 18,000 additional staff if they pitch in. During the second wave, there was a shortage of nurses," he said.
It has been directed to get them trained for delivering treatment through digital courses and by signing MoU with other institutions, he added.
