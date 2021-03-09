- LIVE: TMC hit by defections ahead of polls, PM to inaugurate 'Maitri Setu'
- Covid LIVE: Highest single day vaccination in India with over 1.6 mn jabs
- Undocumented Indian immigrants in US hold $15.5 billion in spending power
- India ready to appeal Cairn's $1.2 billion arbitration award this week
- IndiGo eyes air cargo market, in talks with Airbus for freighters
- PMC Bank suitors face additional capital rider; RBI board meet on March 19
- Ahead of Assembly polls, oil companies hold back price hike in March
- Big bets on PLI schemes to find pot of gold at the end of the rainbow
The countrywide coronavirus vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 and vaccination of the FLWs started from February 2. Stay tuned for Coronavirus live updates.
A healthcare worker using the vials of COVID-19 vaccine during the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi on Monday.
Coronavirus live updates: The coronavirus cases in India jumped to 11,244,624 with 15,353 new infections reported across the country, according to Worldometer. The death toll, meanwhile, reached 157,966 with 76 fatalities in the last 24 hours.
India recorded the highest single-day vaccinations on Monday with a total of 1,696,588 doses administered in the day, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Around 61 per cent of these doses were received by those aged above 60 years. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 and vaccination of the FLWs started from February 2.
World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe with 117,737,718 infected by the deadly contagion. While 93,401,033 have recovered, 2,611,556 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 29,743,289 cases.
