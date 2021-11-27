Covid: Passengers arriving in Mumbai from South Africa to be quarantined

-
As the states start taking steps to ensure early detection, and action to stop transmission of the new Coronavirus variant Omicron, Mumbai’s mayor said today that passengers arriving at the city airport will be quarantined.
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar also said that genome sequencing of passengers will be done if found Covid19 positive.
In a letter to the state health secretaries, the Union Health Ministry had said on Thursday that all international travelers, travelling and transiting from the ‘at risk’ countries would be subjected to rigorous screening and testing. The contacts of these international travelers must also be closely tracked and tested.
"There are concerns in Mumbai about the new variant of coronavirus. Genome sequencing of (positive) passengers coming from South Africa will be done. There is no restriction on outbound flights in any way. But this decision has been taken keeping in view past experience," Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said today.
Genome sequencing is a technique that reads and interprets genetic-information.
"There is an increased risk of COVID-19 in other nations, so those coming from abroad will have to undergo genome test. I request everyone to maintain social distancing and wear masks so that this new menace can be stopped," Pednekar said.
With inputs from ANI
