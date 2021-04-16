Covid: PM Modi reviews medical oxygen situation in 12 high burden states

-
ALSO READ
As the number of recoveries goes up, demand for oxygen, ventilators falls
LIVE: Govt respects sentiments of farmers but reforms needed, says Modi
LIVE: Nitish top choice for CM's post, says India Today pre-election survey
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Oxygen failure kills Covid patients in Egypt
Covid: 100 new hospitals to have own oxygen plant under PM-CARES, says govt
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked officials to ensure synergy across ministries and state governments to ensure adequate medical grade oxygen supply in the country.
"Modi took a comprehensive review on the status of oxygen availability and projected use in the coming 15 days across 12 high burden states (Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan)," the government said on Friday.
Modi also called for a seamless and free movement of tankers carrying oxygen throughout the country. Key inputs were given by several ministries during the review meet and an overview of district level situation in high-burden states was presented to the Prime Minister.
PM Modi was informed that the Centre and states are in regular contact and estimates for projected demand have been shared with states as of April 20, April 25 and April 30. Accordingly, 4,880 MT, 5,619 MT and 6,593 MT have been allocated to these 12 states for meeting their projected demand.
During the meeting, officials briefed the PM about production capacity in the country to meet rising demand. Modi suggested to increase oxygen production as per capacity of each plant.
The government has exempted all inter-state movement of oxygen tankers from registration of permits to enable easier movement.
Cylinder filling plants will also be permitted 24 hour working with necessary safeguards.
The government is allowing industrial cylinders to be used for medical oxygen after due purging. Similarly nitrogen and argon tankers will be automatically allowed to be converted to oxygen tankers to overcome the potential shortage of tankers.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU