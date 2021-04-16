Covid: PM Modi reviews medical oxygen situation in 12 high burden states

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked officials to ensure synergy across ministries and state governments to ensure adequate medical grade oxygen supply in the country.

"Modi took a comprehensive review on the status of oxygen availability and projected use in the coming 15 days across 12 high burden states (Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan)," the government said on Friday.

Modi also called for a seamless and free movement of tankers carrying oxygen throughout the country. Key inputs were given by several ministries during the review meet and an overview of district level situation in high-burden states was presented to the Prime Minister.

PM Modi was informed that the Centre and states are in regular contact and estimates for projected demand have been shared with states as of April 20, April 25 and April 30. Accordingly, 4,880 MT, 5,619 MT and 6,593 MT have been allocated to these 12 states for meeting their projected demand.

During the meeting, officials briefed the PM about production capacity in the country to meet rising demand. Modi suggested to increase oxygen production as per capacity of each plant.



The government has exempted all inter-state movement of oxygen tankers from registration of permits to enable easier movement.

Cylinder filling plants will also be permitted 24 hour working with necessary safeguards.

The government is allowing industrial cylinders to be used for medical oxygen after due purging. Similarly nitrogen and argon tankers will be automatically allowed to be converted to oxygen tankers to overcome the potential shortage of tankers.