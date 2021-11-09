Covid reinforced global dependence on Indian IT sector: Kris Gopalakrishnan

-
ALSO READ
Infosys hits record high on robust revenue guidance; zooms 103% in one year
Infosys Q1 PAT jumps 23% YoY to Rs 5,195 cr; ups FY22 guidance
Infosys to hire 45,000 freshers in FY22 after spike in Q2 attrition numbers
Vahdam raises Rs 174 cr from IIFL AMC, Kris Gopalkrishnan's family office
Innovation will be key to benefit multifold from this tech growth: Infy CEO
-
The country’s IT sector responded very well to the Covid pandemic which has led to an increased dependence and trust of global corporations in it, Infosys co-founder and former CEO Kris Gopalakrishnan said at the curtain-raiser of the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2021 (BTS 2021) on Tuesday.
The summit will be held from November 17 to November 19 in the city and will see thought leaders of information technology, biotechnology and the startup sector deliberate on the future of these sectors.
“India will of course become a $5 trillion and it is just a question of when. Karnataka has a very important role to play in this as it is the technology and innovation centre of the country,” added Gopalakrishnan.
Nobel laureate Venkatraman Ramakrishnan, World Economic Forum founder and executive chairman Klaus Schwab, Bookmyshow founder and CEO Ashish Hemrajani, and top executives from Intel, Tesco, Kyndryll, among others will speak at the hybrid event.
Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar Shaw said “We are at a stage when the worst of the Covid pandemic is behind us and what the pandemic has done is that it has unleashed innovation. This year's theme of driving the next is very relevant and points to what we need to do as an economy. Over the years we have showcased the best of what Bengaluru and Karnataka at the summit”.
BTS 2021, organised by the Karnataka government, is in its 24th year currently. One of the aims of the summit is to highlight Mysuru, Hubli and Mangalore as upcoming centres for technology startups. BV Naidu, chairman of Karnataka Digital Economy Mission, said: “We need to bridge the gap between Bengaluru and other areas in the state in terms of tech innovation. I have been telling businesses that you have already established a hub in the capital city and now it is time to build the spokes.”
Ganesh Krishnan, founder and managing director of healthtech start-up Portea Medical, said that startups have the responsibility now to emulate what the likes of Biocon and Infosys did for the country 2-3 decades back in terms of employment generation. “We have to seize the opportunity,” he said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU