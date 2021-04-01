Covid: Students of any class shouldn't be called to school, says Delhi govt

-
In the wake of rising coronavirus cases, Delhi government on Thursday issued a directive saying students of any class should not be called physically to schools for the new academic session 2021-22 until further orders.
"However, teaching-learning activities may be commenced from April 1," said Delhi education department.
The education department also said that students of classes 9 to 12 may be called to school only for providing academic guidance and support to the students for midterm or annual board exams, following coronavirus guidelines with parents' consent'.
On Thursday, Delhi reported 2,790 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. A total 1,121 recoveries, and 9 deaths were also reported during the same period.
Schools in Delhi were closed in March last year ahead of a nationwide lockdown to contain spread of novel coronavirus. While several states partially reopened schools in October, the Delhi government allowed schools to reopen for students in classes 9 to 12 for practical works and remedial lessons, from January 18 and February 5.
