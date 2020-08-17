JUST IN
Police brutality just one side of coin: High Court on Covid-19 lockdown
Covid threat looms large over UP assembly session, 20 staff found positive

Many others are yet to undergo Covid tests; speaker orders for testing of all legislators attending the session starting this Friday

Siddharth Kalhans  |  Lucknow 

The speaker has ordered for testing of all the legislators attending the session starting this Friday.

The Covid threat looms large over the monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh assembly, with 20 employees of assembly secretariat found positive ahead the beginning of the house on August 20.

According to UP state assembly officials, so far 20 employees have been tested positive in an investigation carried on Monday. However, many other staffers are yet to undergo Covid tests, which will continue on Tuesday. The speaker has ordered for testing of all the legislators attending the session starting this Friday.

In the wake of pandemic, the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party has convened a virtual meeting of legislators. Samajwadi Party president and former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has asked the government to make elaborate arrangements for the safety of the legislators and employees during the assembly session. As a precautionary measure, the assembly secretariat has decided to close canteens and the entry passes of former legislators and Member of Parliament have been cancelled. No visitor will be allowed during the assembly session this time.

To maintain social distancing, the seating arrangement has been changed and a few legislators would be accommodated in the visitors’ gallery. The assembly session will last three days only. The first day has been set aside for the condolence of legislators who passed away recently. Legislative business will be carried out the next two days.

At present, there are 397 legislators in the UP assembly and all have to undergo covid test beginning Tuesday. They have been asked not to come to the lobby during the session. Entry into the central hall of the assembly has been restricted to a few legislators.
First Published: Mon, August 17 2020. 18:20 IST

