Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 2,647,316; Maharashtra tally nears 600,000
Coronavirus latest news: India has left the US and Brazil behind, as far as its seven-day average of daily new coronavirus cases are concerned. Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates
Coronavirus update: India has recorded over 58,108 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 2,647,316. With over 961 fatalities reported on Sunday, the country's death toll has surged to 51,045. India, the third-most-affected country by total cases and fourth by death toll, has added 431,983 cases in the past 7 days alone. India has left even the US and Brazil behind in seven-day average of daily new coronavirus cases.
Five most affected states by total tally of cases are Maharashtra (595,865), Tamil Nadu (338,055), Andhra Pradesh (289,000), Karnataka (226,966), and Delhi (152,580).
Coronavirus world update: As many as 21,817,682 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19. While more than 14,553,205 have recovered, 772,751 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 5,566,632 cases. It is followed by Brazil, which has 3,340,197. However, with the highest seven-day average of daily new cases and upwardly moving graph of fatality figures, India is increasingly appearing to be the global hub of coronavirus.
Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates
