Covid vaccination Phase-II: Check if you are eligible to get a shot

The second phase of India’s Covid-19 vaccination started on Monday and the Co-WIN portal also started a self-registration process for the 270 million people eligible for these shots. Under this phase, people above 60 years of age – and those over 45 years of age and with co-morbidities – are to be inoculated. The registration portal could be accessed at https://selfregistration.cowin.gov.in/.



The government has issued a list of 20 specified co-morbidities to determine the eligibility of people who can be administered a vaccine shot on priority.

If someone is more than 45 years old and suffers from conditions like diabetes or has suffered a heart attack in the past year, they will be eligible to get a Covid-19 vaccine shot. Here’s the full list of specified co-morbidities:

1. Heart failure with hospital admission in the past one year.

2. Post cardiac transplant/ Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD).

3. Significant left ventricular systolic dysfunction (LVEF < 40%).

4. Moderate or severe valvular heart disease.

5. Congenital heart disease with severe PAH or Idiopathic PAH.

6. Coronary artery disease with past CABG/ PTCA/ MI And hypertension/diabetes on treatment.

7. Angina and hypertension/ diabetes treatment.

8. CT/MRI documented stroke and hypertension/diabetes on treatment.

9. Pulmonary artery hypertension and hypertension/diabetes on treatment

10. Diabetes (>10 years or with complication) and hypertension on treatment

11. Kidney/Liver/Hematopoietic stem cell transplant: Recipient/on wait-list

12. End stage kidney disease on haemodialysis/CAPD

13. Current prolonged use of oral corticosteroids/immunosuppressant medications.

14. Decompensated cirrhosis.

15. Severe respiratory disease with hospitalisations in last two years/ FEVI <50%.

16. Lymphoma/Leukaemia/Myeloma

17. Diagnosis of any solid cancer on or after July 1,2020 OR currently on any cancer therapy.

18. Sickle Cell Disease/Bone marrow failure/Aplastic Anemia/Thalassemia Major

19. Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases/HIV infection

20. Persons with disabilities due to intellectual disabilities/muscular dystrophy/acid attack with involvement of respiratory system/Persons with disabilities having high support needs/multiple disabilities including deaf-blindness.