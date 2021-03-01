Covid vaccination Phase-II: Check if you are eligible to get a shot

-
The second phase of India’s Covid-19 vaccination started on Monday and the Co-WIN portal also started a self-registration process for the 270 million people eligible for these shots. Under this phase, people above 60 years of age – and those over 45 years of age and with co-morbidities – are to be inoculated. The registration portal could be accessed at https://selfregistration.cowin.gov.in/.
The government has issued a list of 20 specified co-morbidities to determine the eligibility of people who can be administered a vaccine shot on priority.
If someone is more than 45 years old and suffers from conditions like diabetes or has suffered a heart attack in the past year, they will be eligible to get a Covid-19 vaccine shot. Here’s the full list of specified co-morbidities:
1. Heart failure with hospital admission in the past one year.
2. Post cardiac transplant/ Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD).
3. Significant left ventricular systolic dysfunction (LVEF < 40%).
4. Moderate or severe valvular heart disease.
5. Congenital heart disease with severe PAH or Idiopathic PAH.
6. Coronary artery disease with past CABG/ PTCA/ MI And hypertension/diabetes on treatment.
7. Angina and hypertension/ diabetes treatment.
8. CT/MRI documented stroke and hypertension/diabetes on treatment.
9. Pulmonary artery hypertension and hypertension/diabetes on treatment
10. Diabetes (>10 years or with complication) and hypertension on treatment
11. Kidney/Liver/Hematopoietic stem cell transplant: Recipient/on wait-list
12. End stage kidney disease on haemodialysis/CAPD
13. Current prolonged use of oral corticosteroids/immunosuppressant medications.
14. Decompensated cirrhosis.
15. Severe respiratory disease with hospitalisations in last two years/ FEVI <50%.
16. Lymphoma/Leukaemia/Myeloma
17. Diagnosis of any solid cancer on or after July 1,2020 OR currently on any cancer therapy.
18. Sickle Cell Disease/Bone marrow failure/Aplastic Anemia/Thalassemia Major
19. Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases/HIV infection
20. Persons with disabilities due to intellectual disabilities/muscular dystrophy/acid attack with involvement of respiratory system/Persons with disabilities having high support needs/multiple disabilities including deaf-blindness.
