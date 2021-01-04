Covishield to cost Rs 200/dose for first 100 mn doses to govt: Serum CEO

As Serum Institute's Covishield vaccine gets the thumbs up from the Indian regulator, the Pune-based firm's CEO Adar Poonawalla speaks with Sohini Das on the road ahead. Poonawalla says he will start ramping up once he has clarity on the supply contracts as it is a challenge to stockpile beyond a certain volume in the plant.

He also says that the special price of Rs 200 per dose is for the first 100 mn doses supplied to the government, while the MRP in the private market will be Rs 1,000 per dose. The current licence given to Serum Institute does not allow it to sell the vaccine in ...