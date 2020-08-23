Covishield vaccine to be sold only after successful trial: Serum Institute

The current claims over the vaccine, Covishield, are completely false and it will be commercialised when trials prove successful and regulatory approvals are in place, said (SII) on Sunday.

SII issued this clarification after reports in the media began appearing which claimed that Covishield- Oxford University's vaccine candidate, will be commercialised in a little over two months.

The phase three trials for the Oxford vaccine candidate are being conducted by SII in India.





" clarifies that the current claims over Covishield's availability, in the media are completely false and conjectural. Presently, the government has granted us permission to only manufacture the vaccine and stockpile it for future use," SII said.

"Covishield will be commercialised once trials are proven successful and requisite regulatory approvals are in place. Phase-3 trials for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine are underway. Only once the vaccine is proven immunogenic and efficacious, SII will confirm its availability officially," it added.

The pharmaceutical giant had initiated the phase 2,3 clinical trials to evaluate the safety and immune response of vaccine candidate on healthy Indian adults after it got approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) earlier this month.