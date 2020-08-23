Coronavirus LIVE: With over 70K new cases, India's tally crosses 3 million
Coronavirus latest news: The Centre has asked all states to ensure that there should be no restrictions on the inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods during the ongoing unlocking
A healthcare worker in PPE holds a vial after collecting a swab sample from a person at a local health center to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Kashmere gate area, in Delhi on Tuesday.
The coronavirus cases in India jumped to 3,043,436 with a spike of 70,068 cases on Sunday. The death toll from the infection reached 56,84, according to Worldometer.
The Centre has asked all states to ensure that there should be no restrictions on the inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods during the ongoing unlocking process. In a communication to chief secretaries of all states and Union Territories, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said there were reports that local level restrictions on movement were being imposed by various districts and states.
Coronavirus world updates: Globally the caseload from the deadly infection reached 23,359,690 as the United States continues to be the worst hit by the pandemic.
