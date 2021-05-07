CoWin adds security code feature to minimise errors in vaccine appointment

In order to minimise errors during vaccination registration, the CoWIN system has introduced a “4 digit security code” from May 8. Now, after verification if the beneficiary has been found as eligible, before administering the vaccine dose, the verifier or vaccinator will ask beneficiary about his or her 4 digit code and then enter the same in the CoWIN system to correctly record the vaccination status.

"It has been noticed in some instances that citizens that had booked their appointment for Covid vaccination through the CoWIN portal, but did not actually go for vaccination on the scheduled date, have received notification through SMS that a vaccine dose has been administered to them. Upon examination, it has been found to occur largely on account of the Vaccinator wrongly marking the citizen as vaccinated, i.e. an instance of a data entry error by the vaccinator," said the government on Friday.

This new feature will be applicable only for citizens who have done an online booking for a vaccination slot.

The “4-digit security code” will be printed in the appointment acknowledgement slip and will not be known to the vaccinator.

The four-digit code will also be sent in the confirmation SMS sent to beneficiary after successful booking of appointment. The Appointment acknowledgement slip can also be saved and shown from the mobile.

The government says the new feature will ensure the data entries regarding vaccination status of a citizen, are recorded correctly and only for those who book online appointment and avail the services at the center where they have booked the appointment.

"This will also reduce the opportunities of impersonation and wrongful use of flexibilities provided in CoWIN for facilitating vaccination coverage," it said.