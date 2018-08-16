Crop loss in one week of Kerala rains estimated to be around Rs 550 million

The estimated crop loss due to incessant rainfall in Kerala between August 8 and 15 is estimated to be around Rs 550 million, data given by the state's Disaster Management department suggests.

According to the Disaster Management State Control Room, about 3393.3200 hectares have been impacted by the showers. In the past seven days alone, 67 people have died in the natural calamity. The death toll since May-end, when monsoon arrived in Kerala, stands at 264.

As many as 718 camps have been opened for 22,115 families and about 85,000 people are residing in these camps. Six are missing and 29 people who suffered injuries are in hospital.





Altogether 289 houses are damaged completely, while 1,623 are partially damaged. The property loss is estimated to be Rs 110 million.