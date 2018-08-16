Crop loss in one week of Kerala rains estimated to be around Rs 550 million

-
ALSO READ
In pics: Kerala battered by heavy rains, death toll reaches 26
Kerala floods: At least 264 died due to disaster since May 29, says CM
Kerala rains: Toll rises to 79; PM asks MoD to step up relief & rescue ops
Rain slows down in flood-hit Kerala, Rajnath Singh takes stock of situation
Heavy rains, landslides claim 22 lives in Kerala in past 24 hours
-
The estimated crop loss due to incessant rainfall in Kerala between August 8 and 15 is estimated to be around Rs 550 million, data given by the state's Disaster Management department suggests.
According to the Disaster Management State Control Room, about 3393.3200 hectares have been impacted by the showers. In the past seven days alone, 67 people have died in the natural calamity. The death toll since May-end, when monsoon arrived in Kerala, stands at 264.
As many as 718 camps have been opened for 22,115 families and about 85,000 people are residing in these camps. Six are missing and 29 people who suffered injuries are in hospital.
ALSO READ: SC calls Kerala flood situation 'grave', to hear plea on Mullaperiyar dam
Altogether 289 houses are damaged completely, while 1,623 are partially damaged. The property loss is estimated to be Rs 110 million.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU