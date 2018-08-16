SC calls Kerala flood situation 'grave', to hear plea on Mullaperiyar dam

JUST IN
Kerala flood toll at 79, Rahul urges PM to deploy more Army, Navy personnel
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court on Thursday termed as "grave" the flood situation in Kerala and agreed to hear a plea seeking Centre's mediation between Kerala and Tamil Nadu governments on the issue of the Mullaperiyar Dam crossing the 142 ft threshold.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Indu Malhotra considered the submission of a lawyer and agreed to hear the plea today itself.

The plea seeks a decision on disaster management steps in the background of the floods, the opening of 33 dams in Kerala, confusion between Kerala and Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers as water in the Mullaperiyar Dam has crossed the 142-ft threshold.

The death toll in the current phase of monsoon fury in the southern state has touched 79, while rains and floodwater has caused extensive damage.

Rise in flood waters in Periyar River due to the rains and opening of all shutters of all major dams including Mullaperiyar, Cheruthoni, part of Idukki reservoir, and Idamalayar, have severely affected lives of people in downstream areas.
