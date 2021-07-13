Crowds in hill stations, markets without masks cause for concern: PM Modi

Crowds thronging hill stations and markets without masks is "cause for concern", said PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday, reiterating his government’s message that the Covid-19 pandemic continues in the country.
"It is true that tourism, business and business have been greatly affected due to coronavirus...but today I will say very emphatically that it is not okay to have huge crowds in hill stations, markets without wearing masks," said Modi according to NDTV.com.
Modi interacted with Chief Ministers of the northeastern states on the Covid-19 situation via video conferencing, asking them to closely monitor variants of the coronavirus."The number of Covid-19 cases is rising. We need to take strict action to curb the situation at the micro level.
We need to keep an eye on variants. We need to encourage people to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour," he said.
