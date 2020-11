Ctrl-Alt-Del: Advertising council to misleading online gaming ads

Online gaming, an exponentially growing segment in India, has often invited concern, especially if it involves real money. As recently as last Friday, it even invited a ban with the Tamil Nadu governor promulgating an ordinance putting a stop to online gaming in the state.

An addiction, a financial risk – these are some words that are often associated with the industry. The attractive advertising of the games, which gives no sense of the possible risks involved, does not help matters. So the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has decided to step in and do something about ...