CVC's Integrity Pledge: Mobilising citizens towards corruption-free India

The of India will flag its annual 'Vigilance Awareness Week' on October 31, 2022, on the occasion of the country's first Deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 147th birth anniversary. Aimed at raising public awareness around the threats posed by corruption, the week-long drive is based on the theme, " India for a Developed Nation."

The Commission unveiled its ongoing three-month campaign on August 16 to promote vigilance and preventive activities against corruption. As part of these initiatives, the stakeholders, including government ministries, organisations, departments, and individuals, are invited to take an "Integrity Pledge", accessed on CVC's official website.

The e-pledge can be filed either as a citizen or an organisation in three steps. The steps involve registration by entering the essential details such as name, address, and identity proof, selecting the preferred language to read the pledge, and finally, its submission. The six-point pledge seeks to promote transparency, honesty, and integrity among citizens to counter rising cases of bribery and corruption.

The CVC's e-pledge is gaining traction as it has been signed by 227,152 organisations and 15,441,908 individuals. Until the campaign's last day on November 15, various events are planned, including walkathons, marathons, street dramas, local camps, and the use of social media to promote wider participation, etc. In addition, the Commission has suggested a wide range of other outreach initiatives.