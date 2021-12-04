Cyclone Jawad: Over 54 thousand people evacuated from 3 districts in Andhra

-
As Cyclone Jawad is likely hit to north Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, the state government has evacuated over 54,008 people from three districts.
The rescue team has evacuated 15,755 people from Srikakulam district, 1,700 from Vizianagaram and 36,553 from Visakhapatnam.
The government has set up 197 relief camps in schools and community halls. Eleven teams of NDRF have deployed whereas 5 teams of SDRF and six teams of Coast Guard are in place.
Village secretaries and District collectorates will function throughout the night.
As many as two helicopters are on standby. Rs 1 crore has been released to tackle any unforeseen situation.
