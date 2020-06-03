- Cyclone Nisarga LIVE: Mumbai-bound trains rescheduled, flights cancelled
Cyclone Nisarga LIVE: Mumbai-bound trains rescheduled, flights cancelled
Cyclone Nisarga: Flights and trains to and from Mumbai have been cancelled. Section 144 has been imposed in the city. Catch latest weather updates and news related to Cyclone Nisarga landfall
High tide at Dwarka Gomti Ghat ahead of cyclone 'Nisarga' landfall. Photo: ANI
Cyclone in Mumbai: Clyclone Nisarga will make a landfall as 'severe cyclonic storm' close to Alibaug, 94 km south of Mumbai today with a wind speed of 100-110 km per hour gusting to 125 kmph. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said it will affect the coastal districts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Gujarat and other neighbouring states. Airlines have cancelled flights to Mumbai scheduled for today. Covid-special trains have been rescheduled as the city braces for its first cyclone in over 100 years. Section 144 (CrPC) has been imposed in Mumbai from the midnight of June 3 to the noon of June 4. Police have asked citizens to refrain from venturing out to coast-beaches, promenade, parks and other similar places along the coastline.
As Maharashtra and Gujarat — likely to be impacted the most — braced for the cyclone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the chief ministers of these states and assured them all possible help from the Centre.
