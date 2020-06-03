Cyclone Nisarga: Dos and don'ts for Maharashtra, Gujarat and other details

Nisarga: Maharashtra, which has been the most affected by the Covid-19 epidemic, is likely to see its problems compounded by Nisarga, which will make a landfall along the coast today with high wind speeds ranging up to 100-110 kmph gusting to 125 kmph, besides heavy rainfall and storm in Mumbai and other coastal areas of the state, according to the home ministry. Ten teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in parts of Maharashtra for rescue operations in view of the cyclonic storm, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said.

Nisarga is an unprecedented weather event for Mumbai. The last time a cyclone hit the city, according to newspaper articles, was nearly a century and a half ago, on June 6, 1882, when the Great Bombay Cyclone reportedly led to the loss of 100,000 lives. However, experts have questioned the accuracy of those reports.

The cyclone will impact Mumbai, Thane and other coastal districts of Maharashtra like Raigad and Palghar, along with Valsad, Navsari, Surat, Bhavnagar and Bharuch districts of Gujarat, and the Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. Meanwhile, Mumbai is grappling with 41,000 active coronavirus cases.

Here are some dos and don'ts for Mumbaikars and others in Maharashtra in view of Cyclone Nisarga

Dos before cyclone

Ignore rumours

Keep your mobile phones charged. There is a possibility that you may face power outage

Watch news and read newspapers for latest weather updates

Keep your important documents and valuables in water-proof containers

Prepare emergency kits for safety and survival

Secure your house, repair

If your house is unsafe, leave early before the onset of the cyclone

Don'ts before cyclone Nisarga

Don't panic

Don't cage your pet or or keep it chained

Don't leave sharp objects hanging about in your house

Dos during and after cyclone



Stay away from damaged buildings

Switch off electrical mains and gas supply.

Keep doors and windows shut

Listen to radio/transistor for constant updates

Help people trapped or injured

Check for air leaks. If you smell gas, immediatley open the windows and exit the building. If possible, turn off the gas valve.

Check for damage to electrical equipment.

Drink boiled or chlorinated water

Rely only on official warnings

Watch out for broken electrical poles, wires and other sharp objects

Seek a safety shelter as soon as possible

Do not attempt to drive or ride any vehicle during the cyclone

Do not allow oil and other inflammable substances to spill. Clean them immediately.

Do not go into damaged buildings

Cyclone Nisarga Helpline number

Dial 1916 and press 4 in case you need any help.