Cyclone Nisarga: Dos and don'ts for Maharashtra, Gujarat and other details

Cyclone Nisarga: Maharashtra, which has been the most affected by the Covid-19 epidemic, is likely to see its problems compounded by Cyclone Nisarga, which will make a landfall along the coast today with high wind speeds ranging up to 100-110 kmph gusting to 125 kmph, besides heavy rainfall and storm in Mumbai and other coastal areas of the state, according to the home ministry. Ten teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in parts of Maharashtra for rescue operations in view of the cyclonic storm, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said.
Cyclone Nisarga is an unprecedented weather event for Mumbai. The last time a cyclone hit the city, according to newspaper articles, was nearly a century and a half ago, on June 6, 1882, when the Great Bombay Cyclone reportedly led to the loss of 100,000 lives. However, experts have questioned the accuracy of those reports.
The cyclone will impact Mumbai, Thane and other coastal districts of Maharashtra like Raigad and Palghar, along with Valsad, Navsari, Surat, Bhavnagar and Bharuch districts of Gujarat, and the Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. Meanwhile, Mumbai is grappling with 41,000 active coronavirus cases.
Here are some dos and don'ts for Mumbaikars and others in Maharashtra in view of Cyclone Nisarga
Dos before cyclone
- Ignore rumours
- Keep your mobile phones charged. There is a possibility that you may face power outage
- Watch news and read newspapers for latest weather updates
- Keep your important documents and valuables in water-proof containers
- Prepare emergency kits for safety and survival
- Secure your house, repair
- If your house is unsafe, leave early before the onset of the cyclone
Don'ts before cyclone Nisarga
- Don't panic
- Don't cage your pet or or keep it chained
- Don't leave sharp objects hanging about in your house
Dos during and after cyclone
- Stay away from damaged buildings
- Switch off electrical mains and gas supply.
- Keep doors and windows shut
- Listen to radio/transistor for constant updates
- Help people trapped or injured
- Check for air leaks. If you smell gas, immediatley open the windows and exit the building. If possible, turn off the gas valve.
- Check for damage to electrical equipment.
- Drink boiled or chlorinated water
- Rely only on official warnings
- Watch out for broken electrical poles, wires and other sharp objects
- Seek a safety shelter as soon as possible
Don'ts during and after cyclone
- Do not attempt to drive or ride any vehicle during the cyclone
- Do not allow oil and other inflammable substances to spill. Clean them immediately.
- Do not go into damaged buildings
Cyclone Nisarga Helpline number
Dial 1916 and press 4 in case you need any help.
