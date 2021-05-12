Cyclone Tauktae might intensify over Arabian Sea over next few days: IMD

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that a low pressure area is likely to form over the South-East around May 14 morning under the influence of Tauktae, which will move north-northwest across the sea and intensify into this year’s first cyclonic storm.

The cyclonic storm, which comes at a time when the country is battling one of the worst Covid-19 outbreaks, might move over the east-central around May 16 and thereafter continue to move north-northwestwards, the IMD said.

If the intensifies, it might cause light to moderate rainfall, with heavy downpour at isolated places over Lakshadweep Islands on May 13 and 14.

The intensity of rainfall is likely to increase with the likelihood of very heavy falls at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places on May 15.

In Kerala, under the influence of the storm, light to moderate rainfall at most places is expected, with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places on May 14 and 15.

In neighbouring Tamil Nadu, the met department said that the cyclone will cause light to moderate rainfall at a few places with heavy falls at isolated places largely over south Tamil Nadu on May 14 and at many places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over Ghat districts of Tamil Nadu on May 15.

In Karnataka, the cyclone might cause light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy falls at isolated places over coastal and adjoining Ghat areas of south interior Karnataka on May 14 and very heavy falls at isolated places on May 15.

Wind Speed: IMD says the cyclone might lead to squally wind with speeds reaching 40-50 kmph and that gusting to 60 kmph is very likely over the southeast Arabian Sea, adjoining Lakshadweep–Maldives area and equatorial Indian Ocean from May 14 morning.

It is likely to increase gradually reach 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph over the same region from 15th morning. The wind is likely to increase gradually becoming Gale wind speed reaching 60–70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph over east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area from May 16 morning.

Over and Karnataka coasts, the cyclone might cause squally winds with speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph on May 14th and 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph along and off Kerala-Karnataka coasts on May 15 and 16.

Sea condition: The met department said that under the influence of the cyclone, sea conditions over southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep-Maldives area and equatorial Indian Ocean will be rough to very rough on May 14 and 15, while sea condition over East Central Arabian Sea will be very rough to high on May 16.

Sea conditions will also be rough over Comorin area and along and off coast on May 14 and 15, over East-Central Arabian Sea along and off Karnataka coast on May 15, and Maharashtra and Goa coasts on May 16.

Tidal wave: The met department said tidal waves roughly one meter higher than the astronomical tide could inundate low lying areas of Lakshadweep Islands on May 15 and 16, while fishermen out in the Deep Sea are advised to return to coast by May 14.