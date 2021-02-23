DAC approves acquisition proposals worth Rs 13,700 cr for armed forces

-
-
Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Tuesday approved the capital acquisition proposals worth Rs 13,000 crore, the government said in a release.
The acquisitions include various weapons, platforms and equipment systems for the armed forces.
"Three Acceptance of Necessities (AoNs) for an overall cost of Rs 13,700 crore were accorded. All these AoNs are in the highest priority category of Defence Acquisition," the release noted.
All these acquisition proposals will be indigenously designed, developed and manufactured. These will include inter-alia platforms and systems designed and developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).
The DAC, under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, also approved that all capital acquisition contracts (delegated and non-delegated) other than D&D cases shall be concluded in two years.
Accodring to the government, this will meet the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision and the time-bound defence procurement process will reduce the time taken for capital acquisition.
The ministry of defence, in consultation with the services and all stakeholders, will come up with detailed plan of action for achieving the same.
According to news agency ANI, the defence ministry also cleared the acquisition of 118 Arjun Mark-1A tanks for the Indian Army at a cost of more than Rs 6,000 crores. The 58-tonne weight DRDO-developed tanks would be ready for delivery within 30 months of signing the contract.
Proposals related to the acquisition of indigenously-developed Nag anti-tank guided missile and Arudhra medium power radar were also approved.
