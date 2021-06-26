DATA STORY: Active cases drop below 600,000-mark; Delta variant cases rise

India on Saturday reported a net reduction of 17,303 in active cases to take its count to 595,565. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 5.21 per cent (one in 19). The country is third among the most affected countries by active cases. On Friday, it added 48,698 cases to take its total caseload to 30,183,143 from 30,134,445 — an increase of 0.2%. And, with 1,183 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 394,493, or 1.31 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 6,119,169 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Friday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 315,045,926. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 29,193,085 – or 96.72 per cent of total caseload – with 64,818 new cured cases being reported on Friday.

Now the third-most-affected country by active cases and deaths, second by total cases, and first by recoveries, India has added 359,597 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 5.21% of all active cases globally (one in every 19 active cases), and 10.02% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).

India has so far administered 315,045,926 vaccine doses. That is 1043.78 per cent of its total caseload, and 22.61 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Maharashtra (34979587), Uttar Pradesh (34719790), Rajasthan (28436335), Gujarat (28225274), and West Bengal (24865801).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (445438), Gujarat (441901), Delhi (435878), Uttarakhand (417091), and J&K (359319).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 16 days.

The count of active cases across India on Friday saw a net reduction of 17,303, compared with 14,189 on Thursday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Kerala (372) and Meghalaya (241).

With 64,818 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 96.72%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.31%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.68%), Uttarakhand (2.09%), and Maharashtra (2%). The rate in as many as 18 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 65,001 — 1,183 deaths and 64,818 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.81%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.2%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 429.3 days, and for deaths at 230.8 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (11546), Maharashtra (9604), Tamil Nadu (5755), Andhra Pradesh (4458), and Karnataka (3310).

Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Karnataka (94.99%), Maharashtra (95.94%), and Kerala (96.04%).

India on Friday conducted 1,745,809 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 401,811,892. The test positivity rate recorded was 2.8%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Goa (18.3%), Maharashtra (14.82%), Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.54%), Kerala (12.73%), and Sikkim (12.12%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are, Sikkim (18.92%), Meghalaya (13.23%), Manipur (12.74%), Nagaland (10.66%), and Kerala (10.61%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1129015), J&K (714938), Kerala (630448), Karnataka (495959), and Uttarakhand (481194).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6017035), Kerala (2865871), Karnataka (2826754), Tamil Nadu (2455332), and Andhra Pradesh (1871475).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 9604 new cases to take its tally to 6017035.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 11546 cases to take its tally to 2865871.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 3310 cases to take its tally to 2826754.

Tamil Nadu has added 5755 cases to take its tally to 2455332.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 4458 to 1871475.

Uttar Pradesh has added 206 cases to take its tally to 1705220.

Delhi has added 115 cases to take its tally to 1433590.