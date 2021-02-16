DATA STORY: Active Covid cases down 9.7% in a day globally, 2% in India

India on Tuesday reported a net reduction of 2,765 – or about two per cent from the previous day – to take its count of active cases to 136,872. This is 86.55 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. Globally, there was a 9.71 per cent reduction in active cases in a day – from 25,353,886 on Monday to 22,890,982. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.60 per cent (one in 167). The country is 17th among the most affected countries by active cases. India added 9,121 cases to take its total caseload to 10,925,710. And, with 81 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 155,813, or 1.43 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 435,527 more vaccinations across India on Monday, the total count of those inoculated reached 8,720,822. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 10,633,025 – or 97.32 per cent of total caseload – with 11,805 new cured cases being reported on Tuesday.