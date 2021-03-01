DATA STORY: At 168,627, India's active Covid cases back to Jan-end level

India on Monday reported a net increase of 4,116 to take its count of active cases to 168,627, the highest level since January 31. This is 83.43 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.77 per cent (one in 130). The country is 13th among the most affected countries by active cases. On Monday, it added 15,510 cases to take its total caseload to 11,112,241. And, with 106 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 157,157, or 1.41 per cent of total confirmed infections.

While no new vaccine shots were administered on Sunday, a day before the start of the second phase of the vaccination drive, India’s total count of inoculated people stands at 14,301,266. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 10,786,457 – or 97.07 per cent of total caseload – with 11,288 new cured cases being reported on Monday.