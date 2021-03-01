DATA STORY: At 168,627, India's active Covid cases back to Jan-end level

India on Monday reported a net increase of 4,116 to take its count of active coronavirus cases to 168,627, the highest level since January 31. This is 83.43 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 0.77 per cent (one in 130). The country is 13th among the most affected countries by active cases. On Monday, it added 15,510 cases to take its total caseload to 11,112,241. And, with 106 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 157,157, or 1.41 per cent of total confirmed infections.
While no new vaccine shots were administered on Sunday, a day before the start of the second phase of the vaccination drive, India’s total count of inoculated people stands at 14,301,266. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 10,786,457 – or 97.07 per cent of total caseload – with 11,288 new cured cases being reported on Monday.
With a daily increase of 15,510 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 11,096,731 on Sunday to 11,112,241 – an increase of 0.1%. Death toll has reached 157,157, with 106 fatalities in a day. Now the thirteenth-most-affected country by active cases, fourth by fatality, and second by total and recovered cases, India has added 106,391 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 0.77% of all active cases globally (one in every 130 active cases), and 6.18% of all deaths (one in every 16 deaths).
India has so far vaccinated 14,301,266 people. That is 128.70 per cent of its total caseload, and 1.0296 per cent of its population.
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 68 days.
The count of active cases across India saw a net increase of 4,116 on Monday, compared with 4,921 on Sunday. States that have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Maharashtra (4478), Punjab (196), Karnataka (166), Madhya Pradesh (119), and Gujarat (105).
With 11,288 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has reached 97.07%, while fatality rate has declined marginally to 1.41%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (3.20%), Maharashtra (2.42%), and Gujarat (2.20%). The rate in as many as 15 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 11,394 — 106 deaths and 11,288 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.93%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 496.3 days, and for deaths at 1,027.3 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (8293), Kerala (3254), Punjab (579), Karnataka (521), and Tamil Nadu (479).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Maharashtra (93.95%), Punjab (94.26%), Kerala (94.91%), Madhya Pradesh (97.46%), and Gujarat (97.49%).
India on Sunday conducted 627,668 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 216,858,774. The test positivity rate recorded was 2.5%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (13.23%), Goa (11.15%), Nagaland (9.37%), Kerala (9.23%), and Ladakh (8.92%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Maharashtra (9.78%), Kerala (5.18%), Himachal (4.73%), Chandigarh (4.66%), and Goa (4.41%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (624846), J&K (393976), Kerala (326727), Karnataka (285674), and Andhra Pradesh (267213).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2155070), Kerala (1059403), Karnataka (951251), Andhra Pradesh (889916), and Tamil Nadu (851542).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 8,293 new cases to take its tally to 2155070. The state has added 73,550 cases in the past 10 days.
Kerala, now the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 3254 cases to take its tally to 1059403.
Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 521 cases to take its tally to 951251.
Andhra Pradesh has added 117 cases to take its tally to 889916.
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 479 to 851542.
Delhi has added 197 cases to take its tally to 639289.
Uttar Pradesh has added 100 cases to take its tally to 603527.
