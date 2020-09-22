DATA STORY: Biggest 24-hour drop of 27,438 brings India's active Covid cases under 1 mn

There was some relief for India reported on Tuesday on the coronavirus front. The count of active cases in the country saw its biggest single-drop yet — and third consecutive daily decline, of 27,438 — to come under the 1-million mark after six days (at 975,861). Also, the biggest-ever single-day jump in recoveries (101,468) pushed the total number of cured cases to 4,497,867. The country’s single-day overall increase in total cases stood at 75,083 — the lowest level since September 1. With 1,053 fatalities being reported in 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 death toll, meanwhile, reached 88,935.
The second-most-affected country by active and total cases, and third by fatality, India has added 632,427 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday (September 22, 2020):
India now accounts for 13.18% of all active cases globally (one in every 8 active cases), and 9.18% of all deaths (one in every 11).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in just 11 days.
The count of active cases across India has reduced by 27,438, against 7,525 on Monday. The states that have reported the biggest 24-hour jump in active cases are Assam (829), Odisha (529), Madhya Pradesh (242), Tripura (134), and Gujarat (97).
With 101468 new daily recoveries, the most in a day so far, India’s recovery rate has improved to 80.86%; the fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.60%.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 102,521 — 1,053 deaths and 101,468 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.03%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 1.7%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 51 days, and for deaths at 58.2 days.
The only state that has seen its biggest single-day spikes in total cases is Rajasthan (1892).
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (15738), Karnataka (7339), Andhra Pradesh (6235), Tamil Nadu (5344), and Uttar Pradesh (4618).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Chhattisgarh (56.21%), J&K (64.77%), Uttarakhand (69.90%), Kerala (71.21%), and Maharashtra (74.84%).
India on Monday conducted 933,185 coronavirus tests and had a test positivity rate of 8.0%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (20.71%), Puducherry (16.12%), Chandigarh (15.94%), Karnataka (12.3%), and Andhra Pradesh (12.24%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Maharashtra (39.33%), Goa (28.3%), Sikkim (24.89%), Tripura (22.16%), and Karnataka (17.19%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (130147), J&K (107200), Andhra Pradesh (98824), Tamil Nadu (86602), and Assam (86372).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1224380), Andhra Pradesh (631749), Tamil Nadu (547337), Karnataka (526876), and Uttar Pradesh (358893).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 15,738 cases. The state has added 208699 cases in the past 10 days.
Andhra Pradesh, the second-most-affected state by total cases, has added 56,670 cases in the past seven days alone. On Tuesday it added 6235 cases.
Tamil Nadu, which has seen its tally going up by 5,344, has added more than 5,000 cases on each of the past 62 days.
Karnataka has reported 7339 cases, to take its tally to 526876.
Delhi has added 2548 cases to take its tally to 249259.
