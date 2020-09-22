DATA STORY: Biggest 24-hour drop of 27,438 brings India's active Covid cases under 1 mn

There was some relief for India reported on Tuesday on the front. The count of active cases in the country saw its biggest single-drop yet — and third consecutive daily decline, of 27,438 — to come under the 1-million mark after six days (at 975,861). Also, the biggest-ever single-day jump in recoveries (101,468) pushed the total number of cured cases to 4,497,867. The country’s single-day overall increase in total cases stood at 75,083 — the lowest level since September 1. With 1,053 fatalities being reported in 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 death toll, meanwhile, reached 88,935.

The second-most-affected country by active and total cases, and third by fatality, India has added 632,427 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday (September 22, 2020):

