DATA STORY: Biggest 24-hr jump in cured cases pushes recovery rate to 76%

on Tuesday reported its biggest single-day jump in cured cases, at 66,550, to take its recovery rate to nearly 76 per cent. While the country again saw a net reduction in active cases, India’s total count of confirmed cases reached 3,167,323, with an addition of 60,975 in a day. With 848 fatalities being reported in a day, the Covid-19 death toll, meanwhile, reached 58,390.

Now the third-most-affected country by total cases and fourth by death toll, has added 464,581 cases in the past 7 days alone. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday (August 25, 2020):



now accounts for 10.62% of all active cases globally (one in every 9 active cases), and 7.15% of all deaths (one in every 14).

The count of active cases reported across India has fallen by 6423, against an increase of 3,103 on Monday. The states that have reported the biggest 24-hour jump in active cases are Telangana (818), Chhattisgarh (634), Haryana (481), Madhya Pradesh (434), and Odisha (420).

With 66,550 new recoveries, the most in a day so far, India’s recovery rate has increased to 75.92%, while death rate has come down to 1.84%.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 67,398 — 848 deaths and 66,550 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.26%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 2.3%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 35.7 days, and for deaths at 47.4 days.

The states and UTs that have seen their respective biggest single-day spikes in total cases are Madhya Pradesh (1,292), and Chhattisgarh (1,136).

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (11,015), Andhra Pradesh (8,601), Tamil Nadu (5,967), Karnataka (5,851), and Uttar Pradesh (4,601).

Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are in Kerala (65.35%), Punjab (65.51%), Jharkhand (67.31%), Karnataka (69.67%), and Odisha (69.86%)

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (18.9%), Puducherry (16.51%), Chandigarh (11.83%), Karnataka (11.56%), and Delhi (11.26%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Puducherry (30.17%), Chandigarh (26.47%), Maharashtra (23.63%), Ladakh (21.25%), and Andhra Pradesh (15.79%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (72,827), J&K (66,488), Andhra Pradesh (63,049), Assam (58,347), and Tamil Nadu (56,498).

Five most affected states by total tally of cases are Maharashtra (693,398), Tamil Nadu (385,352), Andhra Pradesh (361,712), Karnataka (283,665), and Uttar Pradesh (192,382).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 11,015 cases. The state has added 120,664 cases in the past 10 days alone.

Tamil Nadu, which has seen its tally going up by 5,967, has added more than 5,000 cases on each of the past 33 days.

Andhra Pradesh, the third-most-affected state by total cases, has added 65,103 cases in the past seven days alone. On Tuesday it added 8,601 cases.

Karnataka has reported 5,851 cases to take its tally to 283,665.

Delhi has added 1,061 cases to take its total tally to 162,527. Its daily rate of increase in cases has been under 1 per cent for 33 days in a row.