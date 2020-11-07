DATA STORY: Covid active cases top 13 mn globally; only 3.9% of those are in India

The count of active coronavirus cases across the world went past the 13-million mark on Saturday, even as India continued to report a daily net decline in the number of active cases in the country. Now, India’s share of the active cases worldwide has shrunk to 3.92 per cent – 516,632 in total, out of 13,164,232 globally. Overall, the country added 50,356 confirmed cases in a day on Saturday to take the tally to 8462080.
While 53,920 new cured cases in a day pushed the country’s recovered cases to 7,819,886, or 92.41 per cent of all confirmed cases so far, with 577 fatalities reported on Saturday, India’s Covid-19 death toll reached 125,562 (1.48 per cent of all confirmed cases).
The third-most-affected country by active cases and fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 324,961 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday (November 7, 2020):
-
With a daily increase of 50,356 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 8,411,724 on Friday to 8,462,080 – an increase of 0.6%. Death toll has reached 125,562, with 577 fatalities in a day. The third-most-affected country by active cases and fatality, and second by total cases, India has added 324,961 cases in the past 7 days.
-
India now accounts for 3.92% of all active cases globally (one in every 26 active cases), and 10.01% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).
-
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 21 days.
-
The count of active cases across India has seen a net reduction of 4141, compared with 7189 on Friday. The total now stands at 516632, the lowest active case tally since July 29. The states that have reported the biggest jump in active cases are Delhi (993), Haryana (713), Telangana (664), Punjab (261), and Karnataka (224).
-
With 53920 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has risen to 92.41%; the fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.49%.
-
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (3.15%), Maharashtra (2.63%), and Gujarat (2.10%). The rate in as many as 13 is higher than the national average.
-
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 54497 — 577 deaths and 53920 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.06%.
-
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.6%.
-
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 116.1 days, and for deaths at 150.5 days.
-
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Delhi (7178), Kerala (7002), Maharashtra (6870), West Bengal (3942), and Karnataka (2960).
-
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (82.05%), Chhattisgarh (87.13%), Delhi (89.02%), Delhi (89.25%), and Haryana (90.34%).
-
India on Friday conducted 1,113,209 coronavirus tests, taking the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 116,542,304. The test positivity rate recorded on Friday was 4.5%.
-
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (18.35%), Goa (14.45%), Chandigarh (13.14%), Puducherry (10.69%), and Chhattisgarh (10.17%).
-
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Sikkim (20.48%), Delhi (12.2%), Goa (11.67%), Chandigarh (11.06%), and Kerala (11.05%).
-
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (251922), J&K (184746), Andhra Pradesh (162908), Kerala (141938), and Assam (140306).
-
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1710314), Karnataka (841889), Andhra Pradesh (838363), Tamil Nadu (739147), and Uttar Pradesh (493527).
-
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 6,870 cases. The state has added 56286 cases in the past 10 days.
-
Karnataka, the second-most-affected state, has reported 2960 cases to take its tally to 841889.
-
Andhra Pradesh, the third-most-affected state by total cases, has added 17,798 cases in the past seven days. On Saturday it added 2410 cases to take its tally to 838363.
-
Kerala has added 7002 cases to take its tally to 473468.
-
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 2,360 to 739147.
-
Uttar Pradesh has added 2173 cases to take its tally to 493527.
-
Delhi has added 7178 cases, the most in a day so far, to take its tally to 423831.
