DATA STORY: Covid active cases top 13 mn globally; only 3.9% of those are in India

The count of active cases across the world went past the 13-million mark on Saturday, even as India continued to report a daily net decline in the number of active cases in the country. Now, India’s share of the active cases worldwide has shrunk to 3.92 per cent – 516,632 in total, out of 13,164,232 globally. Overall, the country added 50,356 confirmed cases in a day on Saturday to take the tally to 8462080.

While 53,920 new cured cases in a day pushed the country’s recovered cases to 7,819,886, or 92.41 per cent of all confirmed cases so far, with 577 fatalities reported on Saturday, India’s Covid-19 reached 125,562 (1.48 per cent of all confirmed cases).

The third-most-affected country by active cases and fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 324,961 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday (November 7, 2020):

