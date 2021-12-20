DATA STORY: Delhi logs 107 cases; biggest single-day spike in 4 months

India on Monday reported a net decrease of 1,646 in active cases to take its count to 82,267. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.36 per cent (one in 278). The country is twenty-sixth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Sunday, it added 6,563 cases to take its total caseload to 34,746,838 from 34,740,275 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 132 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 477,554, or 1.37 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 1,582,079 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Sunday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,376,720,359. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 34,187,017 — or 98.39 per cent of total caseload — with 8,077 new cured cases being reported on Monday.

Now the twenty-sixth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 48,978 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.36% of all active cases globally (one in every 278 active cases), and 8.98% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,376,720,359 vaccine doses. That is 3962.14 per cent of its total caseload, and 98.41 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 81 days.

The count of active cases across India on Monday saw a net reduction of 1,646, compared with 652 on Sunday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Maharashtra (126), Delhi (56), Karnataka (20), Goa (17), and Punjab (13).

With 8,077 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.39%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.37%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.75%), Nagaland (2.18%), and Uttarakhand (2.15%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 8,209 — 132 deaths and 8,077 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.6%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.0%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 3669.4 days, and for deaths at 2507.3 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (2995), Maharashtra (902), Tamil Nadu (610), West Bengal (565), and Karnataka (300).

India on Sunday conducted 877,055 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 665,112,580. The test positivity rate recorded was 0.6%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6649596), Kerala (5217589), Karnataka (3002427), Tamil Nadu (2739806), and Andhra Pradesh (2075804).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 902 new cases to take its tally to 6649596.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 2995 cases to take its tally to 5217589.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 300 cases to take its tally to 3002427.

Tamil Nadu has added 610 cases to take its tally to 2739806.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 121 to 2075804.

Uttar Pradesh has added 23 cases to take its tally to 1710695.

Delhi has added 107 cases to take its tally to 1442197.