DATA STORY: Delhi suffers 131 Covid deaths, its highest single-day fatality yet

Even as India on Thursday overall continued its net daily reduction in active cases for 47th straight day, showing a clear relief on the pandemic front, national capital Delhi reported another bad day, with 131 Covid-19 deaths, its highest single-day fatality figure so far. While the city’s tally of cases went past the 500,000 mark with an addition of 7486 in a day, its reached 7,943.

The country, meanwhile, reported a reduction of 3,502 in its number of active cases to 443,303, down by 501,693 in the past 47 days. An addition of 45,576 to the overall case tally pushed India’s total number of infections to 8,958,483 on Thursday.

The country’s share of active cases globally has now shrunk to 2.80 per cent, or one in every 35. As many as 48,493 new cured cases in a day pushed India’s recovered cases to 8,383,602 (93.58 per cent of all confirmed cases so far), while its Covid-19 reached 131,578 (1.47 per cent of all confirmed cases), including the 585 fatalities reported on Thursday.

Now the sixth-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 274,567 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday (November 19, 2020):

