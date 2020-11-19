DATA STORY: Delhi suffers 131 Covid deaths, its highest single-day fatality yet

Even as India on Thursday overall continued its net daily reduction in active coronavirus cases for 47th straight day, showing a clear relief on the pandemic front, national capital Delhi reported another bad day, with 131 Covid-19 deaths, its highest single-day fatality figure so far. While the city’s tally of cases went past the 500,000 mark with an addition of 7486 in a day, its death toll reached 7,943.
The country, meanwhile, reported a reduction of 3,502 in its number of active cases to 443,303, down by 501,693 in the past 47 days. An addition of 45,576 to the overall case tally pushed India’s total number of infections to 8,958,483 on Thursday.
The country’s share of active cases globally has now shrunk to 2.80 per cent, or one in every 35. As many as 48,493 new cured cases in a day pushed India’s recovered cases to 8,383,602 (93.58 per cent of all confirmed cases so far), while its Covid-19 death toll reached 131,578 (1.47 per cent of all confirmed cases), including the 585 fatalities reported on Thursday.
Now the sixth-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 274,567 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday (November 19, 2020):
With a daily increase of 45,576 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 8,912,907 on Wednesday to 8,958,483 – an increase of 0.5%. Death toll has reached 131,578, with 585 fatalities in a day. The sixth-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatality, and second by total cases, India has added 274,567 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 2.80% of all active cases globally (one in every 35 active cases), and 9.71% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 23 days.
The count of active cases across India has seen a net reduction of 3502, compared with 6596 on Wednesday. The total now stands at 443303, the lowest active case tally since July 24. India has seen a cumulative net reduction of 501693 in the past 47 days. The states that have reported the biggest jump in active cases are Delhi (454), Rajasthan (445), Haryana (390), Madhya Pradesh (278), and Chhattisgarh (209).
With 48493 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has risen to 93.58%; the fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.47%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (3.17%), Maharashtra (2.63%), and Gujarat (2.08%). The rate in as many as 13 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 49078 — 585 deaths and 48493 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.19%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.4%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 135.9 days, and for deaths at 155.6 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Delhi (7486), Kerala (6419), Maharashtra (5011), West Bengal (3668), and Haryana (2562).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Himachal Pradesh (76.51%), Kerala (86.76%), Haryana (89.55%), Delhi (89.98%), and Chhattisgarh (90.06%).
India on Wednesday conducted 1,028,203 coronavirus tests, taking the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 128,508,389. The test positivity rate recorded was 4.4%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (17.75%), Goa (14.2%), Chandigarh (12.74%), Puducherry (9.85%), and Chhattisgarh (9.79%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Sikkim (14.8%), Himachal Pradesh (12.19%), Delhi (12.03%), Haryana (10.05%), and Kerala (9.53%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (282157), J&K (204644), Andhra Pradesh (178735), Kerala (160047), and Tamil Nadu (148835).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1757520), Karnataka (865931), Andhra Pradesh (857395), Tamil Nadu (763282), and Kerala (539919).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 5,011 cases. The state has added 37662 cases in the past 10 days.
Karnataka, the second-most-affected state, has reported 1791 cases to take its tally to 865931.
Andhra Pradesh, the third-most-affected state by total cases, on Thursday added 1236 cases to take its tally to 857395.
Kerala has added 6419 cases to take its tally to 539919.
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 1,714 to 763282.
Uttar Pradesh has added 2346 cases to take its tally to 516616.
Delhi has added 7486 cases to take its tally to 503084.
