DATA STORY: First time since June 27, India's active Covid cases under 200,000

India on Wednesday reported a net reduction of 3,327 to take its count of active cases to 197,201, the lowest since June 27 and 80.62 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active cases has declined to 0.78 per cent (one in 128). The country is 13th among the most affected countries by active cases. India added 13,823 cases to take its total caseload to 10,595,660. And, with 182 new fatalities its Covid-19 reached 152,718, or 1.44 per cent of total confirmed infections.

As many as 220,786 more people were vaccinated across India on Tuesday which took the total count of those inoculated to 674,835. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 10,245,741 – or 96.70 per cent of total caseload – with 16,988 new cured cases being reported on Wednesday.