DATA STORY: First time since June 27, India's active Covid cases under 200,000

India on Wednesday reported a net reduction of 3,327 to take its count of active coronavirus cases to 197,201, the lowest since June 27 and 80.62 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases has declined to 0.78 per cent (one in 128). The country is 13th among the most affected countries by active cases. India added 13,823 cases to take its total caseload to 10,595,660. And, with 182 new fatalities its Covid-19 death toll reached 152,718, or 1.44 per cent of total confirmed infections.
As many as 220,786 more people were vaccinated across India on Tuesday which took the total count of those inoculated to 674,835. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 10,245,741 – or 96.70 per cent of total caseload – with 16,988 new cured cases being reported on Wednesday.
With a daily increase of 13,823 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen 10,581,837 on Tuesday to 10,595,660 – an increase of 0.1%. Death toll has reached 152,718, with 162 fatalities in a day. Now the thirteenth-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatality, and second by total and recovered cases, India has added 100,513 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 0.78% of all active cases globally (one in every 128 active cases), and 7.39% of all deaths (one in every 14 deaths).
India has so far vaccinated 674,835 people. That is 6.37 per cent of its total caseload, and 0.05 per cent of its population.
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 47 days.
The count of active cases across India has seen a net reduction of 3,327, compared with 7,484 on Tuesday. Five states that have reported the highest increase in active cases are Kerala (1864), Puducherry (11), Lakshadweep (7), Sikkim (4), and A&N Islands (1).
With 16,988 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has increased to 96.70%, and fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.44%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (3.23%), Maharashtra (2.53%), and Gujarat (2.16%). The rate in as many as 13 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 17,150 — 162 deaths and 16,988 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.95%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 531.0 days, and for deaths at 653.1 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (6186), Maharashtra (2294), Karnataka (645), Tamil Nadu (543), and Gujarat (485).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (91.37%), Maharashtra (94.98%), Punjab (95.36%), Gujarat (95.98%), and Uttarakhand (96.20%).
India on Tuesday conducted 764,120 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 188,566,947. The test positivity rate recorded was 1.8%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (14.36%), Goa (12.19%), Chandigarh (10.17%), Nagaland (9.78%), and Kerala (9.5%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Kerala (9.34%), Sikkim (5.67%), Goa (4.97%), Maharashtra (4.65%), and Manipur (3.27%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (504493), J&K (325473), Kerala (256809), Karnataka (245200), and Andhra Pradesh (242112).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1994977), Karnataka (933077), Andhra Pradesh (886245), Kerala (857380), and Tamil Nadu (831866).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 2,294 new cases to take its tally to 1994977. The state has added 29,421 cases in the past 10 days.
Karnataka, the second-most-affected state, has reported 645 cases to take its tally to 933077.
Andhra Pradesh, the third-most-affected state by total cases, added 179 cases to take its tally to 886245.
Kerala has added 6186 cases to take its tally to 857380.
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 543 to 831866.
Delhi has added 231 cases to take its tally to 632821.
Uttar Pradesh has added 334 cases to take its tally to 597238.
