DATA STORY: Global active Covid cases top 11 mn, India count below 600,000

While active coronavirus cases worldwide exceeded the 11-million mark on Friday, the count of such cases in India came below 600,000. At 594,386, the number of active cases in the country at present is the lowest since August 5 and 42 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. With 57,386 new cured cases in a day, the country’s recovered cases reached 7,373,375, or 91.15 per cent of all confirmed cases so far.
The total number of confirmed cororonavirus cases in India now stands at 8,088,851, including 48,648 reported on Friday. The 563 fatalities across the country on Thursday, meanwhile, have taken the India’s Covid-19 death toll to 121,090, or 1.5 per cent of all cases.
The third-most-affected country by active cases and fatality, and second by total cases, India has added 327,539 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday (October 30, 2020):
-
With a daily increase of 48,648 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 8,040,203 on Thursday to 8,088,851 – an increase of 0.6%. Death toll has reached 121,090, with 563 fatalities in a day. The third-most-affected country by active cases and fatality, and second by total cases, India has added 327,539 cases in the past 7 days.
-
India now accounts for 5.32% of all active cases globally (one in every 19 active cases), and 10.11% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).
-
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 19 days.
-
The count of active cases across India has seen a net reduction of 9301, compared with 7116 on Thursday. The total now stands at 594386, the lowest active case tally since August 5. The states that have reported the biggest jump in active cases are Delhi (1574), Telangana (477), Haryana (377), Chhattisgarh (164), and Himachal Pradesh (122).
-
With 57386 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has improved to 91.15%; the fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.50%.
-
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (3.14%), Maharashtra (2.62%), and Gujarat (2.17%). The rate in as many as 12 is higher than the national average.
-
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 57,949 — 563 deaths and 57386 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.97%.
-
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.6%.
-
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 114.9 days, and for deaths at 148.7 days.
-
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (7020), Maharashtra (5902), Delhi (5739), Karnataka (4025), and West Bengal (3989).
-
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (77.70%), Chhattisgarh (86.75%), Puducherry (87.60%), West Bengal (88.02%), and Maharashtra (89.69%).
-
India on Thursday conducted 1,164,648 coronavirus tests, taking the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 107,728,088. The test positivity rate recorded on Thursday was 4.2%.
-
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (18.86%), Goa (14.54%), Chandigarh (13.56%), Puducherry (11.39%), and Karnataka (10.61%).
-
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Sikkim (14.06%), Goa (13.84%), Kerala (12.92%), Nagaland (11.99%), and Meghalaya (9.87%).
-
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (230984), J&K (171305), Andhra Pradesh (150561), Assam (134317), and Tamil Nadu (129574).
-
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1666668), Andhra Pradesh (817679), Karnataka (816809), Tamil Nadu (719403), and Uttar Pradesh (477895).
-
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 5,902 cases. The state has added 65303 cases in the past 10 days.
-
Andhra Pradesh, the second-most-affected state by total cases, has added 20,760475 cases in the past seven days. On Friday it added 2905 cases.
-
Kerala has added 7020 cases to take its tally to 418484.
-
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 2,652 to 719403.
-
Karnataka has reported 4025 cases, to take its tally to 816809.
-
Uttar Pradesh has added 1861 cases to take its tally to 477895.
-
Delhi has added 5,739 cases to take its tally to 375753.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU