DATA STORY: Global active Covid cases top 11 mn, India count below 600,000

While active cases worldwide exceeded the 11-million mark on Friday, the count of such cases in India came below 600,000. At 594,386, the number of active cases in the country at present is the lowest since August 5 and 42 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. With 57,386 new cured cases in a day, the country’s recovered cases reached 7,373,375, or 91.15 per cent of all confirmed cases so far.

The total number of confirmed cororonavirus cases in India now stands at 8,088,851, including 48,648 reported on Friday. The 563 fatalities across the country on Thursday, meanwhile, have taken the India’s Covid-19 to 121,090, or 1.5 per cent of all cases.

The third-most-affected country by active cases and fatality, and second by total cases, India has added 327,539 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday (October 30, 2020):

