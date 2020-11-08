DATA STORY: Global Covid tally tops 50 mn; India's active cases down 50% from peak

The total count of confirmed cases across the world on Sunday went past the 50 million, of which number 8,507,754 are in India. The country continues to report daily net reduction in active cases. On Sunday the country’s count of active cases came down by 3,967 to 512,665, the lowest since July 29 and nearly 50 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754.

Now, India’s share of the active cases worldwide has shrunk to 3.81 per cent. While 49,082 new cured cases in a day pushed the country’s recovered cases to 7,868,968, or 92.49 per cent of all confirmed cases so far, with 559 fatalities reported on Sunday, India’s Covid-19 reached 126,121 (1.48 per cent of all confirmed cases).

Now the fourth-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 323,672 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday (November 8, 2020):

