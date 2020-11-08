DATA STORY: Global Covid tally tops 50 mn; India's active cases down 50% from peak

The total count of confirmed coronavirus cases across the world on Sunday went past the 50 million, of which number 8,507,754 are in India. The country continues to report daily net reduction in active cases. On Sunday the country’s count of active cases came down by 3,967 to 512,665, the lowest since July 29 and nearly 50 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754.
Now, India’s share of the active cases worldwide has shrunk to 3.81 per cent. While 49,082 new cured cases in a day pushed the country’s recovered cases to 7,868,968, or 92.49 per cent of all confirmed cases so far, with 559 fatalities reported on Sunday, India’s Covid-19 death toll reached 126,121 (1.48 per cent of all confirmed cases).
Now the fourth-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 323,672 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday (November 8, 2020):
With a daily increase of 45,674 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 8,462,080 on Saturday to 8,507,754 – an increase of 0.5%. Death toll has reached 126,121, with 559 fatalities in a day. The third-most-affected country by active cases and fatality, and second by total cases, India has added 323,672 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 3.81% of all active cases globally (one in every 26 active cases), and 10.03% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 21 days.
The count of active cases across India has seen a net reduction of 3967, compared with 4141 on Sunday. The total now stands at 512665, the lowest active case tally since July 29. The states that have reported the biggest jump in active cases are Delhi (536), Haryana (356), Himachal Pradesh (353), Chhattisgarh (190), and Uttarakhand (154).
With 49082 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has risen to 92.49%; the fatality rate has come down to 1.48%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (3.15%), Maharashtra (2.63%), and Gujarat (2.09%). The rate in as many as 13 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 49641 — 559 deaths and 49082 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.13%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.6%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 128.8 days, and for deaths at 156.0 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (7201), Delhi (6953), Maharashtra (3959), West Bengal (3928), and Andhra Pradesh (2367).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (82.31%), Chhattisgarh (87.13%), Delhi (89.05%), West Bengal (89.46%), and Haryana (90.24%).
India on Saturday conducted 1,194,487 coronavirus tests, taking the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 117,736,791. The test positivity rate recorded on Saturday was 3.8%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (18.28%), Goa (14.44%), Chandigarh (13.09%), Puducherry (10.58%), and Chhattisgarh (10.11%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Nagaland (20.38%), Sikkim (17.41%), Goa (13.38%), Delhi (12.11%), and Kerala (11.24%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (254821), J&K (186418), Andhra Pradesh (164442), Kerala (143762), and Assam (140983).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1714273), Karnataka (844147), Andhra Pradesh (840730), Tamil Nadu (741488), and Uttar Pradesh (495421).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 3,959 cases. The state has added 53507 cases in the past 10 days.
Karnataka, the second-most-affected state, has reported 2258 cases to take its tally to 844147.
Andhra Pradesh, the third-most-affected state by total cases, has added 17,382 cases in the past seven days. On Sunday it added 2367 cases to take its tally to 840730.
Kerala has added 7201 cases to take its tally to 480669.
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 2,341 to 741488.
Uttar Pradesh has added 1894 cases to take its tally to 495421.
Delhi has added 6953 cases to take its tally to 430784.
