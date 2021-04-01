DATA STORY: In biggest single-day spike since Oct 11, India's Covid tally up by 72,330

India on Thursday reported a net increase of 31,489 in active cases to take its count to 584,055. That is a little over 57 per cent of the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 2.63 per cent (one in 38). The country is 5th among the most affected countries by active cases. On Thursday, it added 72,330 cases, the most in a day since October 11, to take its total caseload to 12,221,665. And, with 459 new fatalities, the most in a day since December 6, its Covid-19 reached 162,927, or 1.33 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 2,063,543 more people getting Covid-19 vaccine shots on Wednesday, India’s total count of those inoculated reached 65,117,896. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 11,474,683 – or 93.89 per cent of total caseload – with 40,382 new cured cases being reported on Thursday.