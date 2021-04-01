DATA STORY: In biggest single-day spike since Oct 11, India's Covid tally up by 72,330

India on Thursday reported a net increase of 31,489 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 584,055. That is a little over 57 per cent of the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 2.63 per cent (one in 38). The country is 5th among the most affected countries by active cases. On Thursday, it added 72,330 cases, the most in a day since October 11, to take its total caseload to 12,221,665. And, with 459 new fatalities, the most in a day since December 6, its Covid-19 death toll reached 162,927, or 1.33 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 2,063,543 more people getting Covid-19 vaccine shots on Wednesday, India’s total count of those inoculated reached 65,117,896. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 11,474,683 – or 93.89 per cent of total caseload – with 40,382 new cured cases being reported on Thursday.
With a daily increase of 72,330 in total cases, the most since October 11 last year, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 12,149,335 on Wednesday to 12,221,665 – an increase of 0.6%. Death toll has reached 162,927, with 459 fatalities in a day, the most since December 6. Now the fifth-most-affected country by active cases, fourth by fatality, third by total, and second by recovered cases, India has added 434,131 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 2.63% of all active cases globally (one in every 38 active cases), and 5.76% of all deaths (one in every 17 deaths).
India has so far vaccinated 65,117,896 people. That is 532.85 per cent of its total caseload, and 4.6843 per cent of its population.
Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Maharashtra (10736963), Rajasthan (10335156), Uttar Pradesh (9982124), Gujarat (9435715), and West Bengal (9215321).
Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (165224), Gujarat (147728), Rajasthan (127543), Delhi (121425), and Uttarakhand (111986).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 24 days.
The count of active cases across India saw a net increase of 31,489 on Thursday, compared with 11,846 on Wednesday. States that have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Maharashtra (15717), Chhattisgarh (3472), Karnataka (2707), Delhi (1409), and Madhya Pradesh (1062).
With 40,382 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 93.89%, while fatality rate has come down marginally to 1.34%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.86%), Sikkim (2.17%), and Maharashtra (1.94%). The rate in as many as 15 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 40,841 — 459 deaths and 40,382 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.12%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.5%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 116.8 days, and for deaths at 245.7 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (39544), Chhattisgarh (4563), Karnataka (4225), Punjab (2944), and Kerala (2653).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Maharashtra (85.34%), Punjab (87.19%), Chandigarh (87.79%), Chhattisgarh (91.49%), and Madhya Pradesh (92.87%).
India on Wednesday conducted 1,125,681 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 244,798,621. The test positivity rate recorded was 6.4%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Maharashtra (14.21%), Goa (10.66%), Ladakh (9.23%), Nagaland (9.05%), and Chandigarh (8.66%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Nagaland (45.53%), Maharashtra (23.67%), Chandigarh (12.88%), Chhattisgarh (11.88%), and Madhya Pradesh (10.19%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (778992), J&K (444763), Kerala (368601), Karnataka (316909), and Andhra Pradesh (279819).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2812980), Kerala (1124584), Karnataka (997004), Andhra Pradesh (901989), and Tamil Nadu (886673).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 39,544 new cases to take its tally to 2812980. The state has added 333,298 cases in the past 10 days.
Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 2,653 cases to take its tally to 1124584.
Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 4225 cases to take its tally to 997004.
Andhra Pradesh has added 1184 cases to take its tally to 901989.
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 2579 to 886673.
Delhi has added 1819 cases to take its tally to 662430.
Uttar Pradesh has added 1198 cases to take its tally to 617194.
