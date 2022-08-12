Data story: India adds 16,561 new Covid cases, death toll at 526,928

India has added 115,969 cases in the past 7 days.

India has so far administered 2,074,719,034 vaccine doses.

The count of active cases across India on August 12 saw a decrease of 1541, compared with 3185 on August 11.

With 18,053 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.53%, while the fatality rate at 1.19%.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 18,102 — 49 deaths and 18,053 recoveries.

India on August 11 conducted 304,189 tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 879,537,440.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (8066243 ), Kerala (6734188), Karnataka (4026085), Tamil Nadu (3556430), and Andhra Pradesh (2334303).

The five states with the most active cases are Punjab (13660), Maharashtra (11790), Karnataka (10054), Kerala (9691), and Delhi (8840).

The five states with the highest fatalities are Maharashtra (148162), Kerala (70602), Karnataka (40176), Tamil Nadu (38033), and Delhi (26357). With 1,772,441 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on August 11, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,074,719,034. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 43,573,094 — or 98.53 per cent of the total caseload — with 18,053 new cured cases being reported on August 12.

India on August 12 reported a decrease of 1541 in active cases to take its count to 123,535. The country is twenty-fourth among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On August 12, it added 16,561 cases to take its total caseload to 43,129,563. And, with 49 new fatalities, including 10 more reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 death toll reached 526,928, or 1.20 per cent of total confirmed infections.