Data story: India adds 2,141 new Covid cases; active tally at 25,510

India has added 15,198 cases in the past 7 days.

India has so far administered 2,194,634,236 vaccine doses.

The count of active cases across India on October 20 saw a decrease of 458, compared with 481 on October 19.

With 2,579 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76%, while the fatality rate is at 1.19%.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 2,599 — 20 deaths and 2,579 recoveries.

India on October 19 conducted 251,515 tests, taking the tally of total test conducted to 899,439,208.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (8128676), Kerala (6818246), Karnataka (4067306), Tamil Nadu (3589781), and Andhra Pradesh (2338728).

The five states with the most active cases are Kerala (4439), Tamil Nadu (3865), Karnataka (3087), Assam (2697), and Maharashtra (2688).

The five states with the highest fatalities are Maharashtra (148377), Kerala (71334), Karnataka (40295), Tamil Nadu (38048), and Delhi (26506). With 490,711 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on October 19, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,194,634,236. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 44,082,064 — or 98.76 per cent of the total caseload — with 2,579 new cured cases being reported on October 20.

India on October 20 reported a decrease of 458 in active cases to take its count to 25,510. The country is forty-fourth among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On October 20, it added 2,141 cases to take its total caseload to 44,636,517. And, with 20 new fatalities, including 13 more reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 reached 528,943, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.