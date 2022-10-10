Data story: India adds 2,424 new Covid cases; active tally at 28,079

India has added 16,939 cases in the past 7 days.

India has so far administered 2,189,972,644 vaccine doses.

The count of active cases across India on October 10 saw a decrease of 514, compared with 658 on October 9.

With 2,923 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.75%, while the fatality rate is at 1.19%.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 2,938 — 15 deaths and 2,923 recoveries.

India on October 9 conducted 91,458 tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 897,079,230.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (8124754), Kerala (6813224), Karnataka (4065691), Tamil Nadu (3586926), and Andhra Pradesh (2338531).

The five states with the most active cases are Kerala (5559), Tamil Nadu (4707), Karnataka (2662), Assam (2656) and Maharashtra (2366).

The five states with the highest fatalities are Maharashtra (148357), Kerala (71264), Karnataka (40287), Tamil Nadu (38048), and Delhi (26505). . With 184,540 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on October 9, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,189,972,644. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 44,057,544 — or 98.75 per cent of the total caseload — with 2,923 new cured cases being reported on October 10.

India on October 10 reported a decrease of 514 in active cases to take its count to 28,079. The country is forty-fourth among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On October 10, it added 2,424 cases to take its total caseload to 44,614,437. And, with 15 new fatalities, including 12 more reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 reached 528,814, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.