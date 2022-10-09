JUST IN
Data story: India adds 2,696 new Covid cases; active tally at 28,593

India has added 17,526 cases in the past 7 days

India on October 9 reported a decrease of 658 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 28,593. The country is forty-sixth among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On October 9, it added 2,696 cases to take its total caseload to 44,612,013. And, with 21 new fatalities, including 16 more reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 death toll reached 528,799, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 473,682 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on October 8, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,189,788,104. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 44,054,621 — or 98.75 per cent of the total caseload — with 3,333 new cured cases being reported on October 9.
  • India has added 17,526 cases in the past 7 days.
  • India has so far administered 2,189,788,104 vaccine doses.
  • The count of active cases across India on October 8 saw a decrease of 658, compared with 1,111 on October 7.
  • With 3,333 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.75%, while the fatality rate is at 1.19%.
  • India’s new daily closed cases stand at 3,354— 21 deaths and 3,333 recoveries.
  • India on October 8 conducted 239,546 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 896,987,772.
  • The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (8124299), Kerala (6812537), Karnataka (4065622), Tamil Nadu (3586584), and Andhra Pradesh (2338500).
  • The five states with the most active cases are Kerala (5895), Tamil Nadu (4845), Assam (2639), Karnataka (2621) and Maharashtra (2267).
  • The five states with the highest fatalities are Maharashtra (148357), Kerala (71250), Karnataka (40287), Tamil Nadu (38048), and Delhi (26505).

First Published: Sun, October 09 2022. 10:28 IST

